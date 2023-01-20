Ujjain: Bills delivered and paid on time for 9 years, but no power supply 

GOVERNMENT BHARIYAKHEDI MIDDLE SCHOOL |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two schools in the district have been regularly getting electricity bills for the past 9 years without getting any electricity.

Sarpanch Satish Sharma told that the government secondary and primary school of village Bhariyakhedi in Panchayat Ilamkhedi of Tarana tehsil have a connection from the electricity board since 2014 but there is no electricity till today.

In 9 years, fans have never worked here in summer. The sarpanch got a water motor installed, said Jeevan Sharma and Akham Sharma but due to lack of electricity, the children do not get water from here and the villagers are arranging water for the children from campers or homes. But the power company never fails to deliver the bills on time, which are being paid on time every month.

Complaints have been made by the public representatives, villagers and teachers of the village but no action has been taken to resolve the complaint. PHED has even fitted a motor to the hand pump, but it cannot be operated due to lack of electric current.

Read Also Ujjain: Teenaged girls targetted in separate incidents

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)