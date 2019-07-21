Ujjain: Biker robbed of Rs 4000

Ujjain: Two miscreants threatened a bike rider and snatched Rs 4000 at Agar Road near Samajik Nyay Parisar. According to Dewasgate police, Deepak son of Mor Singh resident of Panwasa was on his way to his home on Friday night.

Two men posing themselves as government officials intercepted him and told that they would register an accident case against him if he did not pay the demanded money.

The confused boy handed over the duo Rs 4100. Although Deepak denied that he did not commit any accident, but the duo threatened him for registering false case against him.

Later the victim lodged his complaint at Dewasgate police station. The police registered an FIR and started investigation in the matter.