Ujjain: Bhoomi pujan of RSS training camp held

RSS’s central zone head Ashok Sohoney along with wife perform bhoomi pujan at the venue of the training camp |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) central zone’s training camp-second year (general) is going to be held at Lokmanya Tilak Education Complex, Neelganga here from May 15. For its smooth conduct, bhoomi pujan, yagya and tree plantation were organised at the venue. The auspices occurred in the presence of RSS’s central zone head Ashok Sohoney and Malwa region’s co-organiser Rajmohan.

RSS’s Mahanagar Prachar Pramukh Vikrant Jain said that in the second year of Sangh Shiksha Varg, around 600 students and teachers will stay in Ujjain for training for 21 days and the entire arrangement will be made by the workers of Ujjain metropolis. For this, Lokmanya Tilak Trust will also cooperate in the entire campus and arrangements made in it.

All students will come to Ujjain by May 15 and will remain there till June 5. There are 11 regions across the country from the Sangh formation, in which there will be workers from all four provinces viz Malwa, Madhya Bharat, Mahakaushal and Chhattisgarh. In the camp, teaching will be done through physical, intellectual, discussion session, group session, dialogue session from 4 am to 10 pm. For national interest, workers come here for training at their own expense and arrangements. The guidance of regional and provincial officers of the RSS is also available in this class.