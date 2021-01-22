Ujjain: Bhartruhari research seminar begins today

Ujjain: Kalidas Sanskrit Academy and Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad will organise a two-day seminar on Saturday at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises. The seminar will be inaugurated at 11.30am. On this occasion, director Sahitya Academy, Bhopal, Dr Vikas Dave will be chief guest. Former vice-chancellor Dr Ramrajesh Mishra would preside over the programme while Prof Shailendra Sharma would be the special guest.

Programm incharge Dr Sandeep Nagar told said that the programme would begin with research seminar on Bhartruhari’s social harmony. Dr Puran Sehgal, Prof Ajita Trivedi, Dr Pradyumna Bhatt, Dr RC Thakur and other scholars would participate in the seminar. On Sunday at 5 pm Kathak dance and folk dance based on literature written by Bhartruhari would be staged under the direction of senior dancer Pratibha Raghuvanshi.