Ujjain: Beneficiaries feted during Ladli Lakshmi Utsav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ladli Lakshmi Utsav was organised by Women and Child Development Department at Vikram Kirti Mandir here on Tuesday. Under the Ladli Lakshmi Utsav programme, the guests honoured about 34 ladies of the district by presenting certificates and symbols for their excellent performance in different genres. A total of 129050 girls are registered in Ujjain district under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. 24411 girls got scholarship in class 6th, 6496 girls in class 9th, 902 girls got scholarship in class 11th, 301 girls got scholarship in class 12th and 19 girls got scholarship after admission in college.

Besides ladies and their guardians Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, collector Kumar Purushottam and Zila Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre were present in the programme.

Firojia said that this is a golden opportunity for the beloved Lakshmis to move forward. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took Ladli Laxmi Yojana as a campaign.

Today there are more than 44 lakh Ladli Lakshmi daughters in the state. The state of Madhya Pradesh is the first state, which is going to take the initiative of empowerment of daughters, he said.