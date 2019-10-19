Ujjain: Basketball Tournee: Ujjain beats Shajapur

Ujjain: In division level Basketball Tournament, Ujjain district thrashed Shajapur by 34-40 on Saturday.

Team manager Vijay Bali informed that during prize distribution, principal Purnima Gour, DSO Puja Yadav, Sanjeet Rai, Keshavmani Sharma, Sunil Katariya, Sheetal Jain and sports officer Naveen Choudhary were present. On the basis of performance, players from Neemuch, Jaora, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur and Ujjain will be selected for Vikram University team for state level basketball competition.