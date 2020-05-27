Ujjain based mehndi artist spreading social awareness on coronavirus amid lockdown

Ujjain: Amid lockdown a young lady artist of Ujjain, Aishwarya Manohara is spreading awareness on Covid-19 through mehndi art. Not only this, she also uses on social media to share her designs and teach aspiring artists. She has also won an online mehndi competition amid the lockdown.

Aishwarya has completed B Sc in fashion technology and she has been district topper. Being inspired from her husband who is also an artist. She makes mehndi designs on palms, on canvass and paper sheets.

Her forte lies in the emboss designs. Talking to Free Press, Aishwarya told that everybody has talent, and this lockdown period is the best opportunity to reveal your talent as well as this is the best opportunity to make people aware through your art in this depressing atmosphere.

Her unique art has made her popular on social media and she now has over 3,000 followers on instragram so far. “I am making mehndi art for last six years, amid lockdown I have tried to give a different touch to my art and thus I made some designs which give the awareness message in this lockdown”, she added.

She is also fond of classical dance and she is also planning to teach dancing. She maintains that rather than wasting time in watching TV or playing games on mobile phone, people should utilise this golden opportunity of leisure time in lockdown. Now everybody is free so many artistic works can be learnt and created from withing the confines of one’s home, she said.