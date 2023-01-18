Ujjain: Awards given away to ‘special’ students of Malanwasa School

Special school students along with guests and school staff during the programme |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Abhivyakti Guardian Society celebrated the Sankranti festival with the visually and hearing impaired students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Malanwasa, here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Gopi Patidar and Roshni Gaur, talented hearing-impaired students of Class 10 and 11 of the school and visually impaired students Rishita Thakur and Piyush Mali were honoured with certificates and school bags. The chief guest of the programme Sunil Kachhway of Hukumchand Kachhway Memorial Trust assured all possible help to the school principal Ghanshyam Bharti and the present students in their education and training.

Sanjay Suryavanshi of the society informed that with the help of the school administration, a skill development workshop will be started soon for the deaf and visually impaired students on the school premises. In this workshop, differently-abled students will be given training in various employment-oriented businesses. Special teachers of the school and P Madhu of the Society were present in the programme. The programme was conducted by teacher Archana Timre and special teacher Dharmendra Soni expressed gratitude.

Read Also Ujjain: BJP leader complains against party MLA during Jan Sunwai

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)