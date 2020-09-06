Ujjain: Auto-rickshaw driver murdered; police clueless

Ujjain: A youth, who was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, was stabbed to death under Chimanganj Mandi police station here on Sunday evening.

As per available details, blood stained body of a man was recovered from Undasa Pond at about 5.30 pm.

Initially, the onlookers considered it as a road accident and informed the police but when policemen reached the spot, they found multiple wounds on the chest and stomach of the deceased. After recovering mobile phone etc from the deceased, the police contacted his family members who on visiting the spot identified the body as that of Sachin (40) son of Heeralal Semre, resident of Bajrang Nagar.

People in the area told cops that they had seen the deceased running on the ground to save himself from the assailants, though they could not reveal the exact numbers of assailants. Police found slippers of the man from the spot. On being contacted, CSP Pallavi Shukla told Free Press that the deceased had carried some persons in his auto-rickshaw towards the Undasa Pond and he was drunk. “Some dispute may be the reason behind the murder, also his kin have not been able to offer any clue about the reason for his death,” she added.