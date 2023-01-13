Ujjain: Auto driver consumes poison

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Troubled by usury, an auto driver consumed poison. When his health deteriorated, the relatives took him to district hospital where he is being treated. Shahrukh, who lives on rent in Fazalpura, had taken Rs 40k on interest six months ago from a youth named Salman of Helawadi. Shahrukh drives a friend's auto.

Before giving money, Salman got the auto mortgaged. At the rate of Rs 400 per day, Shah Rukh has so far paid Rs 23k as interest and Rs 30k as the principal amount. He has also been calling Salman for the last three days to give the remaining Rs 10k but Salman is demanding Rs 40k, threatening to implicate him in a cheating case. Tired of this, he ate poison. Shahrukh has made allegations that Salman, his accomplice Zafar, and two others used to threaten him.

