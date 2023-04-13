Ujjain: Authorities visit Panchkroshi Yatra route

Tents are being erected on halt and sub-halt points of Panchkroshi Yatra route |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Sachin Sharma along with the administrative staff visited the 118-km long Panchkroshi Road here on Wednesday afternoon. The officials reached Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple, from where Panchkroshi Yatra begins. The collector obtained information about barricading to be done there. Instructions were given to arrange electric wires near the houses located around the temple.

The yatra will begin on April 15. Lakhs of devotees, particularly those from rural belts of Malwa region, participate in the Yatra carrying required daily essentials on their heads and walk on foot.

A delegation of Ujjain Janpad Panchayat conducts inspection of Pingleshwar halt station in Ujjain on Wednesday |

CONG DELEGATION FINDS MISMANAGEMENT

A delegation of representatives of Ujjain Janpad Panchayat led by Congress leader Rajendra Vasishtha on Wednesday conducted inspection of the entire route, halts and sub-halt stations of Panchkroshi Yatra. Vasishtha said they found various mismanagements. Citing examples he said that most of the sanctioned works by the administration in view of the Yatra may be affected in absence of financial approval. He informed that comparatively small tents have been erected at halt stations. Security posts are lying dysfunctional. Vapour lamps are also not working. There is lacuna in power and water supply arrangements. Sanitation arrangements are also not up to the mark.