Ujjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The auspicious beginning of Shardiya Navratri took place on Thursday with the arrival of Maa Durga in Indra and Hasta Nakshatra. Ghatsthapana was done in the early morning in the auspicious muhurta amidst the chanting of mantras and auspicious sound of bells in the Devi temples.

There was a huge rush of devotees in other Devi temples, including Shri Harsiddhi, Garhkalika, Chamunda Mata, Choubees Khambha, and Bhookhi Mata, with the desire to have the darshan of Maa. They bowed their heads before Maa and prayed for happiness and prosperity. With this, the joy of the 9-day festival spread.

The market also sparkled as it was the first day of Navratri. There was more hustle and bustle than usual at the shops of worship materials, lamps, idols and flowers. City dwellers arrived with drums, cymbals and DJs to take the idols of Maa to homes and pandals for Ghatsthapana.

At Harsiddhi Mandir, Shri Harsiddhi Bhakt Mandal celebrates the golden jubilee year with the 50th nine-day Shardiya Mahotsav. The festivities began at Ramghat with the worship of the Bhagwat and the Kalash, where the image of Mata Harsiddhi was placed in a palanquin after being bathed with water from the Kshipra.

The procession then moved through the main streets of the town. The Kalash Yatra started from Ramghat and concluded at the Harsiddhi Temple complex, passing through Kartik Chowk, Patni Bazaar and Gudri.

Neem tree falls near Mangalnath Temple

On the first day of Navratri, a neem tree fell in the famous Mangalnath temple complex at around 12 pm on Thursday. When the incident occurred, yagya and havan were going on under the tree in the complex.

A devotee is reported to have suffered a head injury. Due to the falling of the tree, a steel railing on the banks of the ghat broke and fell into Kshipra and an electric pole broke. The incident has been confirmed by SDM and temple management committee president LN Garg. During the incident, the priest conducting the yagya and the injured devotee immediately left the temple.