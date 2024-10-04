 Ujjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri

Ujjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri

There was more hustle and bustle than usual at the shops of worship materials, lamps, idols and flowers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:25 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The auspicious beginning of Shardiya Navratri took place on Thursday with the arrival of Maa Durga in Indra and Hasta Nakshatra. Ghatsthapana was done in the early morning in the auspicious muhurta amidst the chanting of mantras and auspicious sound of bells in the Devi temples.

There was a huge rush of devotees in other Devi temples, including Shri Harsiddhi, Garhkalika, Chamunda Mata, Choubees Khambha, and Bhookhi Mata, with the desire to have the darshan of Maa. They bowed their heads before Maa and prayed for happiness and prosperity. With this, the joy of the 9-day festival spread.

The market also sparkled as it was the first day of Navratri. There was more hustle and bustle than usual at the shops of worship materials, lamps, idols and flowers. City dwellers arrived with drums, cymbals and DJs to take the idols of Maa to homes and pandals for Ghatsthapana.

Read Also
MP: MLA Writes Letter To Union Minister Of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari; Demands Urgent...
article-image

At Harsiddhi Mandir, Shri Harsiddhi Bhakt Mandal celebrates the golden jubilee year with the 50th nine-day Shardiya Mahotsav. The festivities began at Ramghat with the worship of the Bhagwat and the Kalash, where the image of Mata Harsiddhi was placed in a palanquin after being bathed with water from the Kshipra.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Major Setback As Ashok Tanwar Rejoins Congress In Presence Of Rahul Gandhi In Mahendergarh Rally; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Major Setback As Ashok Tanwar Rejoins Congress In Presence Of Rahul Gandhi In Mahendergarh Rally; VIDEO
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 2 For Cheating Finance Firm Owner Of ₹2.5 Crore In Movie Investment Scam
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 2 For Cheating Finance Firm Owner Of ₹2.5 Crore In Movie Investment Scam
Mumbai's Thirst: Gargai Dam Construction Delays As BMC Awaits Approvals Since 2020
Mumbai's Thirst: Gargai Dam Construction Delays As BMC Awaits Approvals Since 2020
Mumbai: Man Killed In Slab Collapse At MHADA Building On Grant Road
Mumbai: Man Killed In Slab Collapse At MHADA Building On Grant Road

The procession then moved through the main streets of the town. The Kalash Yatra started from Ramghat and concluded at the Harsiddhi Temple complex, passing through Kartik Chowk, Patni Bazaar and Gudri.

Read Also
MP Updates: Second Meeting Of Mohan Cabinet Outside Bhopal To Be Held In Singrampur; Hostel...
article-image

Neem tree falls near Mangalnath Temple

On the first day of Navratri, a neem tree fell in the famous Mangalnath temple complex at around 12 pm on Thursday. When the incident occurred, yagya and havan were going on under the tree in the complex.

A devotee is reported to have suffered a head injury. Due to the falling of the tree, a steel railing on the banks of the ghat broke and fell into Kshipra and an electric pole broke. The incident has been confirmed by SDM and temple management committee president LN Garg. During the incident, the priest conducting the yagya and the injured devotee immediately left the temple.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri

Ujjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri

MP Updates: IAS Anurag Jain Takes Charge As Chief Secretary; Dr Arpan Bhardwaj Is New...

MP Updates: IAS Anurag Jain Takes Charge As Chief Secretary; Dr Arpan Bhardwaj Is New...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹3K Each To 2,115 Safai Mitras Of Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹3K Each To 2,115 Safai Mitras Of Ujjain

Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter

Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter

BJP Leader Criticised For Allegedly Contaminating Mahakal Temple Prasad In Ujjain; Apologises After...

BJP Leader Criticised For Allegedly Contaminating Mahakal Temple Prasad In Ujjain; Apologises After...