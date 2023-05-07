 Ujjain: Audition for Antakshari contest today
The event would be held under the guidance of social worker Mahesh Sitlani.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 02:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Surashree family will organise audition for Antakshari competition on Sunday. Around 27 teams will participate in the event. Each team will comprise of two members. The event will be organised in four to five rounds. The team that scores highest in all the rounds would be adjudged winners. The event would be held under the guidance of social worker Mahesh Sitlani.

The audition will be held on Sunday at 12 noon at Shiv Palace Hotel, Indore Road. The finale is to be held in May itself. Winners will receive Rs 21,000, runners up Rs 11,000 and the third spot winner will receive Rs 5,000 along with citation. In case of any dispute, the decision of the judge would be final and binding.

If a participant does not know the answer, then reply would be sought from audience. Whoever gives the correct answer will receive a gift. To make the programme more interesting, the 9 quarter-finals will be based on the songs of any one celebrity like Kumar Sanu, Mukesh, Lata, Asha, and Kishore Kumar.

Ujjain: Complaint against coloniser
article-image
