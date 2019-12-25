Ujjain: ‘Atal Khel Mela’ to mark AB Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) inaugurated Atal Khel Mela (sports-fair ) on Wednesday to mark birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kshir Sagar Stadium. During the inauguration, MP Anil Firojia was the chief guest while MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav and Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) former head Jagdish Agrawal were the special guests.

In his address, Firojia commended UMC for organising the event while in her presidential address mayor Meena Jonwal assured that the UMC would provide more facilities to players to encourage sports in the city.

UMC president Sonu Gehlot urged sports lovers to enjoy ‘khel mela’. On this occasion MIC member Kalawati Yadav, Nilurani Khatri Geeta Choudhary and other public representatives were present. Public relation officer Raees Nizami conducted the programme.

BJP organises ‘Good Governance Day’

District BJP also celebrated Vajpayee’s birthday by observing it as ‘good governance day’. On this occasion MP Anil Firojia distributed tricycles to differently-abled people and organised a blood donation camp. MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav, district head (urban) Vivek Joshi, district head (rural) Bahadur Singh Bormundla, Jagdish Agrawal and other party members threw light on the life of Vajpayee.