Ujjain: Astrologer Pt Vyas, historian Dr Rajpurohit feted by Avantika Seva Nyas

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas and historian Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit were felicitated at a programme organised by Avantika Seva Nyas at Yogiraj Matseyendranath’s Samadhi. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and others presented them with shawl, sriphal and citation.

Addressing a national ‘Yoginath Bhartrihari Context’ seminar, former Vikram University vice-chancellor Dr Balakrishna Sharma said that things mentioned in policies of all three centuries of Bhartrihari were permanent. Shringar had an effect in person’s life for a certain time and it was felt when the time for quietness also comes. Bhartrihari said that nothing was better than knowledge. He also gave importance to money in life and also said that the three uses of money are charity, enjoyment and destruction.

Minister Yadav said that archaeological area of Ujjain was important connects people folk culture. Pt Vyas and Dr Rajpurohit said in their speech that Bhartrihari ceremony was organised every year on Vaishakh Shukla Ashtami from 1978 to 1992. Now it had been restarted by Avantika Seva Nyas.

Saraswati Vandana was performed by Rajesh Rawal. Tributes were paid to Bhartrihari and the programme was inaugurated with Nath singing by folk singer Sunderlal Malaviya. MLA Paras Jain, former MP Satyanarayan Pawar and Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai were also present. Citations were read out by Harish Kumar Singh and Sadanand Tripathi. The welcome speech was given by president Naresh Soni.