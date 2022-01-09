Ujjain: Aspirants stage protest as High Court postpones recruitment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases, the court had postponed the recruitment process for various posts.

District and sessions judge had issued an order in this regard on Friday but the candidates created ruckus when they arrived at the court premises early on Saturday.

They staged a protest in front of the collector's residence and the police force had to rush to the spot to manage the crowd.

SDM reached the spot and asked them about their grievances. Candidates told him that they have reached the court just to sign some documents after bearing expenses of the journey, only to learn that the process has been postponed. They should have been notified about the decision in advance, they said.

Jabalpur High Court had ordered to postpone the recruitment process of peon, driver, security guard, sweeper and other posts. Candidates were directed to appear for the interview to be held from January 8 to January 16 through SMS and emails.

