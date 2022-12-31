e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Artisans honoured on last day of handicrafts fair

Cultural programmes were also presented every evening at the fair

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vbhash Upadhyaya paying respects before the idol of Lord Ganesha at the venue of handicrafts fair in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long handicrafts fair hosted by the Madhya Pradesh government on the sidelines of ‘Sujalam’ International Water Conference concluded by worshipping Lord Shri Gajanan here on Friday. Crafted clothes, idols and other crafts made by craftsmen from across the state were displayed and sold at the fair.

Cultural programmes were also presented every evening at the fair. At the closing occasion of the fair, Vibhash Upadhyaya, vice-president, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Shivprasad Malviya, divisional coordinator, Amitabh Shrivastava, Varun Acharya, Amit Shah, Navneet Ratnakar, Sachin Shimpi district coordinator and Suresh Giri honoured the artisans who came to the fair by giving them certificates of appreciation.

