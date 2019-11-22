Ujjain: Army Recruitment Rally; Over 45k candidates apply

Ujjain: Army’s recruitment rally for its different trades started on Friday morning at Mahananda Nagar sports arena. Army personnel took command of all arrangements of the recruitment rally, while over 300 cops were also deployed to help army personnel. According to reports, over 45,000 candidates from across the different parts of the state will take part in the recruitment session. On the first day candidates of Ujjain, Khargone, and Agar Malwa faced the physical tests. On Friday for the post of ‘soldier general duty’ (GD) candidates faced the tests. According to sources, out of 6051 registered candidates 4390 candidates took part in running out of which only 340 candidates cleared the test.

Army recruiting officer colonel Rajeev Bhairvan informed that recruitment rally is completely transparent. Colonel also appreciated the arrangements made by district administration and police. The colonel informed that on November 23 candidates of Mandsaur, Ratlam and Khandwa while on Sunday candidates of Barwani Dewas and Neemuch shall face the physical tests. Army and district administration strictly disallowed media personnel. Officials of other departments were also not allowed on this occasion.