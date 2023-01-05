Ujjain: Annual credit plan of Rs 9197 crore approved for the district

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Annual credit plan of Rs 9197 crore for 2023-24 of Ujjain district was approved in the meeting of district-level advisory and review committee on Thursday. In this, a provision of Rs 6,782 crore has been made in the agriculture sector and Rs 2,047 crore for MSME. The remaining amount has been earmarked for education, housing, exports, social infrastructure and renewable energy. Rs 1,865 crore has been provisioned in the priority sector for the weaker sections in the annual credit plan.

District-level advisory and review committee meeting was organised under the chairmanship of collector Ashish Singh. Reserve Bank of India’s assistant general manager Nitin Shrivastava, NABARD’s assistant general manager Nagesh Chaurasia, State Bank of India’s regional manager Vijay Mishra and PNB’s circle head Vijay Kumar were present in the meeting.

Collector said that bank officers should focus more on financing employment-oriented and social uplift schemes. For 2022-23, under the National Livelihood Mission, targets of the Self-Employment Scheme, PM Swanidhi Yojana, Khadi Gramodyog Yojana, Udyam Kranti Yojana and Sant Ravidas Swarojgar Yojana were to be met within the time limit.

Giving information about progress made so far in the meeting, LDM Sandeep Agrawal said that in the district, as on September 30, 2022, 73% in the priority sector, 48% in agriculture, 15.8% in MSME have been achieved. Efforts will be made to achieve the goals by the end of the year. Maharashtra Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank have been asked to work according to the target if the percentage of CD ratio decreases. It was told in the meeting that KCCs have been issued to 5,700 cattle rearers and 325 fish rearers in the district so far.

Assistant general manager of Reserve Bank Shrivastava said that Ujjain district was connected to Bhopal, Dewas and Indore and had good infrastructure. A large number of devotees were visiting the city and adding to its economic development. In view of this, the bank should finance more on infrastructure, logistics construction, hotel and tourism.

Collector told the meeting that after the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Mahalok, one lakh devotees are reaching Ujjain daily. Banks should come forward to promote the tourism sector. For financial literacy, centres have been opened in the Ujjain district at Khachrod and Ghatiya, from where financial literacy camps are being organised in the entire district.