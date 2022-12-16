Ujjain: 'Ample job opportunities for digitally competent students'  

Prof Hemant Gahlot delivers lecture at Madhav College |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day multi-lingual lecture series is being organised by the language committee of Government Madhav College. On the second day of the lecture series, the department of English organised an expert lecture on “Digital literacy in enhancing employability in English”.

Eminent resource person Dr Hemant Gahlot, professor and head, Department of English, Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College, said that there are innumerable job opportunities in government and private sector for students who are competent in digital literacy. He said India stands at the topmost position in the world as far as the application of digital literacy is concerned. He further stressed that English plays a vital role in getting employment.

The programme was presided over by the principal of the college, Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya. He said that students should gain knowledge of digital literacy in order to enhance employability. The welcome speech was given by Dr Sangeeta Vatsa, the guest introduction was given by Dr Jyoti Vaidya, the programme was conducted by Dr Sadique Mansuri and the vote of thanks was proposed by the head of the English Department Dr Rajshree Sheth.

Read Also Ujjain: Train managers brief WR GM about their problems