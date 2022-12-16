e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: 'Ample job opportunities for digitally competent students'  

Ujjain: 'Ample job opportunities for digitally competent students'  

Lecture on digital literacy organised in Madhav College

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Prof Hemant Gahlot delivers lecture at Madhav College |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day multi-lingual lecture series is being organised by the language committee of Government Madhav College. On the second day of the lecture series, the department of English organised an expert lecture on “Digital literacy in enhancing employability in English”. 

Eminent resource person Dr Hemant Gahlot, professor and head, Department of English, Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College, said that there are innumerable job opportunities in government and private sector for students who are competent in digital literacy. He said India stands at the topmost position in the world as far as the application of digital literacy is concerned. He further stressed that English plays a vital role in getting employment. 

The programme was presided over by the principal of the college, Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya. He said that students should gain knowledge of digital literacy in order to enhance employability. The welcome speech was given by Dr Sangeeta Vatsa, the guest introduction was given by Dr Jyoti Vaidya, the programme was conducted by Dr Sadique Mansuri and the vote of thanks was proposed by the head of the English Department Dr Rajshree Sheth. 

Read Also
Ujjain: Train managers brief WR GM about their problems
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: 'Ample job opportunities for digitally competent students'  

Ujjain: 'Ample job opportunities for digitally competent students'  

Ujjain: KV students exhibit traditional dishes of different states

Ujjain: KV students exhibit traditional dishes of different states

Ujjain: Aarohi Sopan concludes, guests distribute prizes to winners of different contests

Ujjain: Aarohi Sopan concludes, guests distribute prizes to winners of different contests

Ujjain: Uproar continues in Vikram University, now students demonstrate to press for various...

Ujjain: Uproar continues in Vikram University, now students demonstrate to press for various...

Ujjain: Seventh list of payment to Binod Mill labourers released

Ujjain: Seventh list of payment to Binod Mill labourers released