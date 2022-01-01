Ujjain: Amid blanket ban, MLA among 20 plus supporters enter sanctum sanctorum

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The difference between common and special devotees is clearly visible in the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Due to the year end and New Year, the temple administration had claimed to stop the entry of all devotees in the Garbh-griha and Nandi-griha, but on Friday this claim and the Covid-19 protocol were flouted in full public view. In this, a crowd was seen offering a silver ‘chhata’ (umbrella) to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. They performed the worship of the presiding deity under the guidance of priests Dinesh Trivedi and Raman Trivedi.

To visit the sanctum sanctorum with this crowd, the MLA of Indore's Assembly four, Malini Gaur had reached the temple in the afternoon. Gaur, who came with more than twenty people, offered ‘chhatra’ (parasol) and worshiped with great ease. During this, she and most of the people accompanying her were seen not wearing a mask.

Collector Asheesh Singh claims that the Covid-19 protocol is being strictly followed in the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Those who do not apply a face mask and did not get a second dose of vaccine are not being given entry. But the presence of Malini Gaur and the crowd accompanying her is evidence that the Covid-19 protocol is not being followed in the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The same is true of entering the Garbh-griha and Nandi-griha.

Two days ago, the temple administration had decided to completely stop the entry of devotees in the Garbh-griha and Nandi-griha from December 30 to January 3, but all these restrictions were thrown to the wind on December 31 by the MLA and her supporters. She comfortably went to the sanctum-sanctorum and worshiped and offered an umbrella.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:03 AM IST