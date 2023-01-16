Ujjain: American experts in city for plastic surgery camp at RD Gardi Medical College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day free plastic camp organised by Bhartiya Jain Sangathan at RD Gardi Medical College was inaugurated by Dr VK Mahadik, Dr Supriya Dixit, Dr Shailendra Sharma, Sasha Jain and Om Jain, on Monday.

America’s renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeons Dr Matthew Johnson, Dr Ryan Winters, Dr Sreejit Nair, anaesthesiology, Dr Aidan McGee, anaesthesiology, Dr Henya Sandhaus, ENT, resident surgeon, Sarah Kollar OT nurse, Kelly Winchell OT nurse, Mir Shafi, team manager and Dr Supriya Dixit are rendering their services in the camp.

On January 18, patients suffering from cleft lip and palate, deformity of eyelids and facial scars (except burn scars) will be given free operation and advice by a team of renowned doctors from America. During inauguration, Dr Supriya Dixit of America said that our team provides free facilities through camps to remove such deformities in many districts of India under the name of Project India.

Dr VK Mahadik, medical director of RD Gardi Medical College, requested the American team to visit us every year and make use of the facilities available with us and this campaign of your Project India, we will always be in the role of your ally in this campaign. Dr Shailendra Sharma urged the social workers that we all should make efforts together so that the maximum number of people gets the benefit of such camps.

The programme was coordinated by Paridhi Data. Gratitude was expressed by Kalpana Surana, president of the Bharatiya Jain Organisation. On this occasion, activists of Bhartiya Jain Sangathan Usha Mutha, Prafulla Gadia, Vinay Data, Gaurav Bafna, Anshu Bafna, Rishabh Jain, Amit Kataria, Anju Surana and Abha Saklecha were present.

