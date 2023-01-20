Ujjain: Ambedkar Natya Samaroh to be organised today & tomorrow

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, New Delhi under Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Literary, Cultural, Educational and Social Committee Ujjain and Dr Ambedkar National Youth Association is going to organise a two-day event in accordance with Babasaheb’s resolution to create a caste-free India. Dr Ambedkar Natya Samaroh is being organised on January 20 and 21 at Abhirang Theater of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy where the chief guest will be senior journalist Girija Shankar (Bhopal) and mayor Mukesh Tatwal.

Director of the organisation, Hardeep Dayle said, the two-day drama festival will start on January 20 with the excellent service honour ceremony, in which the organisation will honour people in the field of social activity in the city, who have done excellent work. For this, the organisation has selected three social workers Mahesh Sitlani, Dr Raunak Elchi and Manish Shukla. Budding dancers of the city, Pashvi Acharya and Gargi Acharya will be given the ‘Yuva Pratibha Kala Samman’. Both of them are disciples of dance guru Padmaja Raghuvanshi.

After the felicitation ceremony, the drama Bhil Nayak will be presented by Indore’s theatre group Prayas 3D under the direction of Varun Joshi.

On January 21, two theatrical presentations will be performed. At 5.30 pm, the play written by Harishankar Parsai will be performed by Bhopal’s Trisha Natya and Lokkala Sahitya Samiti under the direction of cow devotee Pushpalata Sangde. Thereafter, Katni’s Samprakshan Natya Manch will present the play Chahoor written by Yogesh Tripathi under the direction of Yogesh Kumar Tiwari at 6.30 pm.