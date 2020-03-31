Ujjain: Akshat International School launches online classes for all amid lockdown

Akshat International School (AIS) has started a new method of teaching, “21st century education through online classes.”

Amid the lockdown due to coronavirus students of schools and colleges are a worried lot as their classes have been suspended. AIS have come forward with the solution in the form of online classes for the students and that too for free.

AIS chairman Anand Pandya stated that the students were worried that how they can continue their studies and utilise their time. So the management and teachers of AIS thought off giving online education to the students. The students post their queries and the teachers give the solutions on the spot.

Pandya also told that this facility can be availed by any student just by registering on the phone number 7489-421-777. This service would be free for the students. This step as well innovative technique of teaching is being appreciated by the parents and students. The present scenario is well known to everybody where there is a lot of tension and fear specially regarding studies.

“Our online classes are running effectively. We hope and believe that you will appreciate the efforts of our teachers and will join in this education pattern and get stress free for your ward’s studies,” Pandya hoped.