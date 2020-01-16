Ujjain: AISMA observes Demand Day

Ujjain: As per direction of central executive committee of All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA), station masters of Indian Railways including Ratlam division observed Demand Day on Wednesday by wearing badge of demands on duty and performed duty peacefully.

At Ujjain junction, all on-duty station masters wore badges of demands. As per AISMA Ratlam divisional secretary Abhilash Nagar, “Our long pending legitimate demands are not being considered by the Union government, even as station masters are known as icon of Indian Railways and play key role in safe and punctual train operation. that’s why AISMA is in the path of protest.”

AISMA demanded pay scale of Level-9 (grade pay Rs 5400), safety and stress allowance, scrap new pension scheme, abolishment of EI (12 hours) roster, centralised accommodation, Group-B to all senior station masters, post of station director should be fill up from SM cadre, stop privatisation and out sourcing in Indian Railways.