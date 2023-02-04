Ujjain: Ahmedabad’s students in city to prepare project 

Mayor and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president welcome the visiting students from Ahmedabad, in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya guided the students who came to study the mythological city of Ujjain after completing their studies at CEPT University, Ahmedabad here on Friday.

Ahmedabad-based CEPT University is a well-known university established in 1962 jointly by the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat and the Ahmedabad Education Society to provide teaching, research and consultancy on the subjects of architecture, design and urban planning.

After completing their studies at this university, many students of the country are working in the Union government, state governments and private institutions. Students studying in post-graduation in the planning subject of the same university are getting specialisation in urban infrastructure. These students are visiting Ujjain for the purpose of making a project for urban infrastructure development of Ujjain city (which will include solid waste management, sewage system, transport system and energy management) under their course assignment project.

These 20 students will study the infrastructure of Ujjain city and meet local public representatives and common people. By assessing the future requirements related to the infrastructure of Ujjain city, these students will prepare the urban infrastructure draft proposal for future Ujjain under the guidance of their teachers.

