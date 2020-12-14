Ujjain: Agitating farmers are sell-outs, anti-national: Madhya Pradesh minister

Ujjain: State agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday kicked a row by dubbing farmers protesting three agro laws enacted by the Central government as ‘sell-outs’ and their organisations as ‘anti-national’.

Patel, who arrived in Ujjain to overlook preparations for Tuesday’s Kisan Sammelan to be addressed by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, BJP president VD Sharma and others, told reporters, “Agitating farmer organisations are ‘sell-outs’, ‘traitors’ and acting at the behest of foreign powers. Suddenly 500 organisations have come up as snakes, scorpions and mongoose.”

The minister said, “In coming days, many political parties will not be able to face people and farmers. Their political existence will cease. During floods water level rises. In such a situation snakes, scorpions and mongoose start climbing trees together to save their lives. Similarly, there is a tsunami of development across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire opposition is submerged under it. Hence, they have come together to oppose it and mislead the country.”

“As MP’s agriculture minister, it is my responsibility to inform farmers about farm laws so that they are not misled. That is why under BJP government’s leadership in state and at the Centre we have decided to create awareness about various farm laws through Jan Jagran Abhiyan (public awareness campaign) and inform farmers how 500 farmer organisations have mushroomed,” Patel added.

“In reality they are not farmer organisations, they are an organisation of ‘sell-outs’, ‘anti-national’ unions, these organisations are flourishing with the money from foreign powers who do not want the country to become strong,” maintained the minister.