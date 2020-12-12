Ujjain

Ujjain: After salary cut man attempts suicide

By FP News Service

My husband was under stress as the financial condition of our family has become weak, his wife said

Representational Image
Ujjain: Hassled with financial distress a telecom company employee consumed poisonous substance. As per reports Rohit Dubey(35) resident of Nijatpura in influence of alcohol consumed poisonous substance after the clash with family member as his company has curtailed his salary. His family members rushed him to a hospital immediately. His wife Vimla said that earlier the salary of his husband was Rs 20,000 but the firm has now cut it to Rs 6,000. Rohit was under stress as the financial condition of our family has become weak, she added.

