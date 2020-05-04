Ujjain: After collector's transfer, whether days are numbered for RDGMC

Ujjain: Continuous deaths of ‘untouched’ Corona patients of the district at private RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) Hospital for the last month followed by successive public outrage finally resulted into transfer of Ujjain collector Shashank Mishra, late on Monday.

By shunting him to a low-key post at Mantralaya, Bhopal, the State government tried to display that being a team leader Mishra’s utter failure to deal with the world-wide pandemic was the main reason that the new incumbent government had to face strong criticisms in public domain.

But, the million dollar question is that whether the government will break its ties with the ‘infamous’ RDGMC Hospital or it sees situation has now been controlled after making the collector ‘scapegoat’?

RDGMC management was on the sharp edge of a commoner since April 4 when a house-lady Laxmi Chouhan by name and a resident of Dani Gate succumbed to the Covid-19 at the door steps of this hospital.

But, it had hardly cast any effect on the deaf and dumb administrative Babus, as they were highly impressed with the bosses of the private medical college. Things went bad to worst due to unholy nexus which interfered in the way and started playing the crucial role.

The fallout was seen was everybody and it in fact brought a bad name for the State government as a deal to pay a hefty amount of around Rs 4 crore per month was struck in presence of an officer of a principal secretary rank.

Amid growing condemnations, the administration started turning round the things in favour of RDGMC. A ‘blue eyed boy’ of the administration was roped-in to manage the out-of-controlling situation. He tried his level best to portray a rosy picture, but it did not work at last.

As the situation continued to become grim it prompted the Opposition Congress party to formulate field strategy to take political mileage. However, the entire ‘ruling’ BJP leadership remained mute spectator as most of them or their bosses have stakes in the RDGMC.

But the souls of few BJPwallas felt it undignified that their brave Corona warrior Mujaffer Hussain lost his precious life in wake of mismanagements at the RDGMC and the successive public outbreak.

In a bid to save their faces, they tried to exert pressure on the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to convey the sentiments of Ujjainites that situation has got out of control now. However, the result in the form of collector’s transfer did not impress the observers here.

A many of them were asking that whether the government would not pay Rs 4 crore per month to RDGMC for treating the Covid-19 patients? Whether any other hospital of Ujjain or Indore will be entitled now to treat the patients and in turn they will pay the hefty sum? If not so then whether the persisting conditions of the RDGMC hospital will be streamlined under the surveillance of any Central government agency?

So far as new incumbent collector Ashish Singh is concerned, he has been given this opportunity in wake of his experience which he got here earlier working at additional Simhastha Fair officer and then as commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Despite being shunted out from here and made Dewas collector. As soon as the then Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Manish Singh was elevated to the post of Ujjain collector, Ashish Singh was given his post, which he enjoyed till this Monday.

But, Shashank Mishra’s ouster almost remained identical to Manish Singh’s ouster from here in first week of January 2019. The Kamal Nath government found Singh as responsible for not making proper bathing arrangements for people during Somwati Amavasya.

Now, Mishra has been ousted unceremoniously for his alleged failure to deal with the Corona pandemic arrangements.