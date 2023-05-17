Ujjain: Adulterated ghee seized from Unhel firm

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety Administration along with Nagda SDM and Unhel police station on Tuesday reached the vacant house in front of a shop located in Bada Bazaar in Unhel for investigation. A total of 3,680.6 kg ghee has been seized. The vacant house belongs to Omprakash Jain Mawawale. His son Ashwin and other relatives were present on the occasion who said that Omprakash had gone to Indore. Ashwin opened the lock and checked inside. In the investigation, a total of 2,775 kg of ghee was found in 185 tins of 15 kg each, plastic tank, drum and iron tank.

On the arrival of Omprakash, more ghee packets were seized. A total of 905.66 kg of ghee was found in 23 containers which were sent to the State Food Laboratory, Bhopal for detailed examination. Meanwhile, collector Kumar Purushottam has directed to send a proposal to suspend food safety officer Mahendra Verma, working in-charge of Unhel-Nagda, as no action was taken by him on adulterated milk, mawa and ghee in his area. Ashwin Jain was also booked under NAS in the year 2020 after he was caught for making adulterated ghee. The person has continuously been committing the crime. The food safety officer will get the boot for not keeping a watch on such person, an official release said.