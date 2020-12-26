Ujjain : Administration to develop 8.8K hectares by 2035

Ujjain: Senior officials along with public representatives on Saturday mulled on developmental plans for city in view of for next 15 years to come.

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament, Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain were present with divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, collector Asheesh Sigh, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Zila Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana and Ujjain development authority CEO SS Rawat.

Joint director Nagar and Gram Nivesh informed that Ujjain Development Project Format 2035 has a proposed to develop 8,800 hectares for commercial purposes, entertainment, residential and other purposes in the city.