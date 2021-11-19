Ujjain administration to acquire 13000 square meters land around Mahakal temple

UJJAIN: In order to accommodate devotees in Mahakaleshwar temple, crowd management and providing basic amenities to the visiting devotees, more land will be acquired within a radius of 70 meters near the Temple. The total area of the land to be acquired will measure around 13,000 square meters. In this regard, preliminary notification has been issued under Section 11 of the ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act’. The expansion will be done on a radius of 70 meters between Mahakal crossroads near Mahakal temple. On the proposal of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, a notification as per such provision was issued by the collector and district land acquisition officer Asheesh Singh for acquisition of 70 meters area in front of Mahakal temple towards Mahakal intersection. As per the notification, 13,145 square meter of land and 152 houses situated on it will be acquired within a radius of 70 meters.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:23 PM IST