Ujjain: Administration permits coaching institutes to conduct classes with riders

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh on Thursday issued orders for conditional permission for conducting all higher secondary schools, colleges, higher secondary level coaching classes (tuition classes), experimental classes and undergraduate and postgraduate classes as per the deliberations of the members of the district level crisis management group.

As per the order, students will be present as per the capacity of half of the sitting capacity available in the educational institution, college, school, coaching class etc that is fifty per cent of the available seats. It will be mandatory to obtain written consent from the parents of the students appearing for the study. All institutions will be required to follow the directions of the local administrative/police officer.

SOPs for cinemas, swimming pools

Collector also issued orders for conditional permission for operation of playgrounds, cinema halls and theatres, swimming pools, etc, under Ujjain district in the sequence of SOP of new guidelines of State government’s home department, Bhopal.

Under the order, cinema halls, theatres, playgrounds, etc, will be able to run at full capacity. Cinema halls and theatre operators/management will be binding on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India to adhere to the SOP issued in this regard. The playing field/swimming bridge has to be used following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare. It will be mandatory to obtain written consent from the guardian of the minor sports persons /viewers.