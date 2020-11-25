Ujjain: Administration increases cap of attendees to 200 for social, culture events

Ujjain: The district administration on the basis of the suggestions of Disaster Management Committee has increased the upper cap the participating persons in any social or cultural programme from 100 to 200 at a time. Collector Asheesh Singh on Wednesday issued some instruction under Section 144 in a bid to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per the new guidelines 200 persons can participate in any social, religious and cultural programme at a time while in the matter of marriage processions only 50 persons apart from band party members can participate.

Although taking permission is not necessary from the concerning police station but the organisers will have to inform the police station about the programme. According to the administrative official the above instruction will be applicable for the coming next 2 months and violation will be punishable under Section 188 of IPC.

Wrap time to be 10 pm max

The maximum time limit for any kind of programme has been set to 10pm by the administration. The administration will allow organising the programme on the condition of not obstructing the traffic in the area.