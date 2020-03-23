Ujjain: Admin curbs entry of outstation vehicles

Ujjain: District administration had curbed the entries of outstation vehicles in the city from midnight of Sunday. According to reports, the district administration banned entries of buses and trucks coming from Indore, Barnagar, Dewas, Unhel, Agar and Maksi.

The administration stopped the functioning of private buses and instructed the cops to conduct intense checking of private vehicles also.

Taking a step to prevent transmission of Covid-19 virus, the government has instructed all the RTOs not to issue permit for tourist buses and buses for marriage parties.

The administration also directed the officials concerned to keep strict eyes on outstation labourers travelling back to native cities. Amid the scare of corona virus, the administration has instructed health police departments to keep eyes on labourers coming from Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Bihar and other parts of the country.