Ujjain: Accused sentenced to LI based on the testimony of 6-year-old boy

Ujjain: District and Sessions Judge SKP Kulkarni on Thursday sentenced Sunil (27) son of Raghunath Parmar resident of Mahananda Nagar to life imprisonment (LI) under Section 302 of IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Deputy-director, prosecution, Saket Vyas said that complainant Bhanwar wife of Umraonath lodged a report to the Madhav Nagar police station that at around 5 pm on December 12, 2018, when she returned back at her shanty located near Birla Hospital she saw that in the vacant plot behind her hut her granddaughter Kajal, was being hit by one Sunil Parmar, resident of Mahananda Nagar with a knife. “On seeing this I started shouting loudly and hearing the noise Kajal’s children came out of the slum and witnessed the incident. Accused Sunil Parmar escaped after beating Kajal. When I saw Kajal, she was bleeding from her head, neck and chest. Then I informed Kajal’s parents, with the help of the people and police nearby, Kajal was immediately taken to the District Hospital for treatment where doctors declared her brought dead,” Bhanwar Bhai said in the FIR.

According to the complainant, Sunil Parmar used to visit Kajal. After separation from her husband, Kajal lived in the slum of Mahananda Nagar with her two son, one of 6 years and another of 4 years old. One day Kajal asked Sunil not to come to their hut. Listening to it, irked Sunil stabbed Kajal with a knife. During the trial in court, Bhanwarbai turned hostile, but the son of the deceased told in connection with the incident that the accused had killed his mother by knife. During the investigation, circumstantial evidences were collected by the police, which was proved in court by the prosecution. In the circumstantial evidence, DNA test of the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident and the blood found on the knife used at the time of the incident and the blood sample of the deceased was collected and tested which turned to be positive. There were 15 severed wounds on the body of the deceased Kajal, which was proved to be the basis of medical report and postmortem report. The accused was punished by the court agreeing with the prosecution’s arguments. The case was pleaded by Rajkumar Nema, the DPO, on behalf of the government.