Ujjain: ABVP submits memo regarding water wastage in VU campus

Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) conducted a survey at hostels located in Vikram University (VU) campus for taking stock of water wastage there. After survey, students submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor on Tuesday. According to district general secretary Raghav Sharma, at every hostel, 10,800 to 14,400 litres water is supplied daily while the actual consumption of water is 6,000 litre per day so in this way around 12,000 litres of water is being wasted by 3 hostels per day and the quantity becomes more than 3 lakh litres in a month, Raghav added.

The ABVP in its memorandum also drew the attention of University administration on curbing overflow of water tanks in VU premises, daily sanitization of toilets, repairing of taps, placing of dustbins in every classroom, installation of sanitary pad vending machines, proper maintenance of hostels and proper potable water arrangements in every hostel.