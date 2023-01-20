Ujjain: ABPM calls on Centre, State to end VIP quota for Mahakal darshan  

File Photo Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Akhil Bharatiya Pujari Mahasangh (ABPM) has demanded the Union government to abolish VIP quota in darshan arrangements at religious establishments including Mahakelshwar Temple of the Sanathan Dharma across the country.

ABPM’s head Mahesh Pujari said taking a big decision the Union government has abolished the VIP quota in the Haj pilgrimage. Union minister Smriti Irani herself has given this information. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to end VIP culture completely. The ABPM has sent a letter of thanks from Ujjain to Union minister Smriti Irani, welcoming this decision of the Union government. Along with this, it has also been requested in the letter that VIP culture is very dominant in Hindu Sanatan temples in the country, in which a VIP quota is given to lakhs of people daily. This arrangement is also in the Jyotirlinga Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Will the Modi and Shivraj government to end the VIP quota issued to Mahakaleshwar temple, it asked.

Daily about 5000 people in Mahakaleshwar temple receive facilities in the name of VIP protocol, due to which the temple committee suffers the loss of income (revenue) of lakhs of rupees.