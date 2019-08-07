Ujjain: Abandoned bag found in train

Ujjain : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops found an abandoned bag in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train on Tuesday morning at Bairagrh station. According to police, a drive for searching trains is being conducted, in view of abrogation of article 370 by the security agencies.

On being informed by the passengers, the train was halted in Bairagarh railway station and the bag was taken into custody by the police. The train was then allowed to depart from the station. BDDS cops, dog squad and police team also conducted strict checking of the train when it reached Ujjain station.