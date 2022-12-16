Ujjain: Aarohi Sopan concludes, guests distribute prizes to winners of different contests

Guests present on the dais during the closing ceremony of a week-long Aarohi Sopan programme organised by the MCSE | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long programme “Aarohi Sopan-2022 towards Inclusion” concluded at Cosmos Mall. The event was organised by Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Indore Adarsh.

The chief guest of the programme was Roshan Kumar Singh, executive director, Ujjain Smart City and commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Guest in the programme were Dr Gopal Sharma, president, Samajik Shodh Sansthan, Narendra Laddha, manager, Maharaja Education College, Dr Mehta, director, Shri Raj Rajendra Jayantsen Suri Education College Dewas Road, Monika Purohit, rehabilitation professional, special educator, president, Rotary Club of Indore Adarsh, Prof Meha Rawat, principal, Global Prashanti Nursing College.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and prayer song. The guests were honoured by the Uparna and welcome song. The commissioner said that special children should be given proper opportunities for their development. Guests stated that special children are the responsibility of the whole society. The winners of first, second and third places in various competitions were honoured with gifts and certificates. Various schools of Ujjain - Christ Jyoti, St Mary’s School, Manovikas Special School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lokmanya Tilak Vidyalaya, MCSE, Excellence School, Gyan Sagar children presented dance. Dance was also presented by Yati Prabha Kushwaha, Ruchika Bairagi, a trainee of MCSE.

Fr Tom George, director, MCSE, Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, MCSE, Sr Merin, principal, Manovikas Special School, Gyanendra Purohit, rehabilitation social worker, advocate, activist, Cosmos Mall manager Deepak Sharma and marketing manager Ritesh Kaul, Sushila Gurjar event coordinator etc were present. The programme was conducted by Govind Chhaparwal while Fr Tom George proposed a vote of thanks.

