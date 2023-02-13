Ujjain: A rainbow of events to feature in Vikramotsav-2023

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 33-day Vikramotsav-2023 focused on the cultural consciousness of Greater India will be organised here from February 18 and up to Varsh Pratipada and Ujjain Gaurav Diwas till March 22. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event with the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme on Mahashivratri. Higher education minister and Vikramotsav local organising committee president Mohan Yadav informed in a press conference on Sunday that from this time the tradition of celebrating Vikramotsav from Mahashivratri to Varsha Pratipada is also starting. In all 26 different events will be organised in this year’s Vikramotsav. Deepotsav, drama, exhibitions, publications and Vikramaditya Vedic clock launch programmes will be held at various programme places in the city.

It is estimated that more than 21500 workers, exhibitors and creators will participate in this year’s Vikramotsav. This time there will be the participation of some 31 departments of the Madhya Pradesh government including Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth in this divine event. For the first time, such wide participation of various departments of the state is being seen in any event. This time Vikramotsav will be inaugurated by the higher education department with Kalash Yatra and Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme on Mahashivratri. There will be participation from the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and Ujjain district administration. An exhibition will be organised on Deepak and Hanuman at Triveni Art Museum on February 19.

After this, theatrical presentations will be given in the Vikram Kirti Mandir auditorium from February 20 to 27. The minister informed that handicraft trade fair, village industry handicraft fair and forest medicine fair will be organised with the help of the Zila Panchayat from February 21. After this, from 7 pm on the Muktakashi stage of Kalidas Academy, famous poet Kumar Vishwas will present a lecture on Shri Ram’s Mahakala and Mahakal’s Shri Ram, his own Ram from February 21 to 23. On February 24, competitions centred on God’s makeup will be organised in various temples of the state.

Read Also Ujjain: Shiv Navratri celebrations in full swing at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)