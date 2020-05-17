Ujjain: A dozen new cases take patient’s tally to 341

As per the bulletin issued on Sunday at 10.22 pm, in all 341 persons have been found infected with Corona virus in the district. While the life of one more patient has been claimed by the dreaded virus, the death toll in the district has thus reached 48.

The tehsil-wise break-up includes 263, 61, 8, 7 and 2 patient of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur and Tarana, respectively. Among 12 new patients, 8 belonged to Ujjain, 2 to Barnagar and one each to Mahidpur and Tarana. Those who tested positive in Ujjain city include 50-year-old man from 24, Begampura, 40-year-old woman from Bherunala, 45-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl and 22-year-old man of a same family from 6 Kumhar Gali, Bahadurganj, 70-year-old man from Sant Nagar, 59-year-old man from 5, Avantipura, Rahman Gali and 20-year-old woman from 118/11 Munshi Raja Ka Bada. The death toll reached 48 mark with a 59-year-old male person resident of 5, Avantipura, Rahman Gali, Ujjain died on Sunday.

So far 5,227 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 4,171 persons were Covid-19 negative. If bulletin figures are to be relied upon, 1,056 sample reports are awaited. So far 166 patients have been discharged till date from different hospital and quarantine centers. Total 127 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals.