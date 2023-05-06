Ujjain: 94 couples tie nuptial knot at zero-waste mass marriage

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ninety-four couples exchanged vows at a mass marriage function organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojanaat Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi on Friday. The newly-weds pledged to maintain cleanliness. It was a zero waste event.

MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Chandra Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav, Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Shyam Bansal, City BJP president Vivek Joshi, organising committee convener Sugan Vaghela, president Kailash Prajapat, collector Kumar Purushottam, UMC commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, additional commissioner Aditya Nagar, committee members along with other corporators and dignitaries were also present in the ceremony.

It was a zero waste event under the Swachh Survekshan 2023 campaign with no use of single-use plastic for decoration, food and drinking water. Two dustbins were set up at the spot by proper bifurcation of waste. Neem bags were given to newly-married couples by the UMC.

Saplings and organic fertilizers were also presented. As part of the group marriage ceremony, a procession was taken out from Ganesh temple in Chimanganj Mandi premises to the venue with musical instruments. Dignitaries present at the venue welcomed the procession by showering flowers, after which the marriage rituals were completed with the chanting of mantras.