Ujjain: 9-yr-old Sanvi creates world record

Ujjain: A 9-year-old girl of the city has created a world record and registered self in Triumph World Record book. Saanvi Gupta rotated 2 hula-hoops, having a circumference of 36 inches, 140 times in a minute standing on knee. The Triumph World Record organisation feted Saanvi with trophy and medal on seeing her wonderful feat.

Her father Dr Mayank Gupta and mother Dr Shivangi Gupta said that Sanvi is a lover of sport and she is getting special training for hula-hoop and gymnastic. On her achievement Dr Gupta, doctors’ fraternity, parents, friends and relatives wished for her bright future.