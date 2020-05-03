Ujjain: 9 new coronavirus cases take tally to 156, death toll reaches 30

Constant rise in Covid-19 positive patients has added to the woes of administration which is looking for ways to provide some ease to the people amid lockdown.

On Saturday the tally of positive patients in the district went up to 156 with 9 new cases while death toll also increased to 30 as 3 more lives were claimed by the dreaded virus.

As per the recent bulletin, total 3,223 samples have been taken while reports of 2,945 samples have been received out of which 2,403 came negative and 156 came positive. 346 samples have been declared rejected. Reports of 274 patients are awaited. 1012 persons have been quarantined in the district.

The 9 samples of suspects were tested positive as per the bulletin which included 2 patients from Nagda including 62-year-old male and Badnagar including 61-year-old female and rest of 7 from Old City. They include 22-year-old male from Shikari Gali, 48-year-old female from Qumari Marg, 68-year-old male from Saifi Mohalla Bohra Bakhal KD Gate, 50-year-old from Moti Bagh, 21-month-old girl from Begam Bagh, 17-year-old male from Brahmin Gali, Bahadurganj and 47-year-old male from the same locality. Apart from them3 patients of the city are being treated in Ratlam.

Three patients died while undergoing treatment as per the bulletin. The deceased include a 48-year-old woman from Qumari Marg, 68-year-old man from Saifi Mohalla Bohra Bakhal KD Gate (both Ujjain) and a 68-year-old man from Nagda town.