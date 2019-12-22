Ujjain: 800 marriageable youths participate in Agrawal Samaj prog

Ujjain: Community people from across the country attended the fourth free all-India girls and boys introduction conference organised by Agrawal Biodata Bank. In this two-day conference, about 800 young men and women introduced themselves on the stage.

Institution president Mukesh Harbhajanka said that about 800 entries were received for the conference organised at Shehnai-Shagun Garden, Ramghat Road and about 300 entries were received on the spot. The young men and women openly expressed their expectations and aspirations in relation to their prospective partners.

Programme convener Shailendra Mittal said that on Sunday about 500 young men and women introduced themselves. The young men and women gave priority to cult, family-oriented and highly educated partners. Secretary Ravi Bansal informed that entries from India as well as foreign countries were received for the first time in Ujjain in the free conference. Deepak Mittal and Ajit Mangalam conducted the proceedings.