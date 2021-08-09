Ujjain: 700 mm of rain in three tehsils so far

Ujjain: Sawan is raining freely at this time of the season. It has been raining for the past 17 days. So far, more than 700 mm of rain has been received in three tehsils of Ujjain. The average rainfall in the district has reached 619.8 mm.

On Monday, there was a good amount of rainfall in the city right from morning and it continued throughout the day. Sometimes, the clouds held for a while. But, soon, it rained again. The effect of good rainfall is now visible. In the corresponding period of last year, 420.6 mm of rain was recorded. That is about 8 inches more rain has happened so far than in the past year.

Rainfall in tehsil

1. Jharda-759

2. Ghattiya-715

3. Mahidpur-706

4. Nagda-655

5. Badnagar-606

6. Khachrod-579

7. Ujjain tehsil-473