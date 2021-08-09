Ujjain

Updated on

Ujjain: 700 mm of rain in three tehsils so far

By Staff Reporter

The average rainfall in the district has reached 619.8 mm.

The Kshipra river in spate in Ujjain on Monday. The city received about two inches of rainfall during the past 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on the day.
The Kshipra river in spate in Ujjain on Monday. The city received about two inches of rainfall during the past 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on the day.
FPJ

Ujjain: Sawan is raining freely at this time of the season. It has been raining for the past 17 days. So far, more than 700 mm of rain has been received in three tehsils of Ujjain. The average rainfall in the district has reached 619.8 mm.

On Monday, there was a good amount of rainfall in the city right from morning and it continued throughout the day. Sometimes, the clouds held for a while. But, soon, it rained again. The effect of good rainfall is now visible. In the corresponding period of last year, 420.6 mm of rain was recorded. That is about 8 inches more rain has happened so far than in the past year.

Rainfall in tehsil

1. Jharda-759

2. Ghattiya-715

3. Mahidpur-706

4. Nagda-655

5. Badnagar-606

6. Khachrod-579

7. Ujjain tehsil-473

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in