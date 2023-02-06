e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: 630-metre road to be built near Government Engineering College

Ujjain: 630-metre road to be built near Government Engineering College

A discussion was also held with UDA CEO Sandeep Soni regarding road construction.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Next to the Taramandal (planetarium), a 630-metre long road will be built through the Government Engineering College campus for connectivity between Indore and Dewas Road. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) executive engineer KC Patidar inspected the sites on Monday. A discussion was held for the construction of a four-lane road connecting Kushabhau Thakre Marg via traffic police station to planetarium-Christu Jyoti School, Malanvasa.

A discussion was also held with UDA CEO Sandeep Soni regarding road construction. The mayor also instructed to write a letter to the Engineering College principal to remove the wall of the college in the construction of a four-lane road. The mayor said that the construction of the road will make it easier for residents of the area to travel, as well as the development of the road will also occur due to formation of four lanes in the area.

Read Also
Ujjain: Armed miscreants rob finance company manager
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: 630-metre road to be built near Government Engineering College

Ujjain: 630-metre road to be built near Government Engineering College

Ujjain: Railway staff condole untimely demise of loco pilot

Ujjain: Railway staff condole untimely demise of loco pilot

Ujjain: Congress workers burn Adani effigy

Ujjain: Congress workers burn Adani effigy

Ujjain: GRP cops who thrashed auto driver suspended

Ujjain: GRP cops who thrashed auto driver suspended

Ujjain: Brahmin community up in arms against RSS supremo

Ujjain: Brahmin community up in arms against RSS supremo