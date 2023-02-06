Ujjain: 630-metre road to be built near Government Engineering College

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Next to the Taramandal (planetarium), a 630-metre long road will be built through the Government Engineering College campus for connectivity between Indore and Dewas Road. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) executive engineer KC Patidar inspected the sites on Monday. A discussion was held for the construction of a four-lane road connecting Kushabhau Thakre Marg via traffic police station to planetarium-Christu Jyoti School, Malanvasa.

A discussion was also held with UDA CEO Sandeep Soni regarding road construction. The mayor also instructed to write a letter to the Engineering College principal to remove the wall of the college in the construction of a four-lane road. The mayor said that the construction of the road will make it easier for residents of the area to travel, as well as the development of the road will also occur due to formation of four lanes in the area.