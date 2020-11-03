Ujjain: 6-year-old boy crushed to death

A 6-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Tuesday morning. Police seized the vehicle. According to police, Narendra son of Omkarsingh of village Kayatha was crossing the road to purchase biscuits along with his sister Krishna when speeding SUV crushed the child, who died on the spot. After the accident, the accused driver ran away from the spot. Later, he was later arrested by the police. An FIR was lodged against the driver.