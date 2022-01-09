Ujjain: 57 from city among 63 test COVID positive

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported nearly 5 dozen new cases among the 63 who tested positive for corona across the district on Saturday.

According to the corona health bulletin released by local administration at midnight on Saturday, a total of 67 people tested corona positive in the district. Among the new patients 57 are from the city while Nagda reported 4 cases, Ghatia reported 1 case and one person tested positive in Mahidpur.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 254.

As of today, 245 corona patients out of 254 patients are under home isolation while 3 persons are under treatment at health facilities outside the district.

The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 19,386 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,062 samples, 63 cases of corona positive patients were reported from Ujjain. No cases were reported from Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in the number of positivity rates, which is now hovering at3.05%.

Samples of 5,90,296 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,961.

VACCINATION

A total of 6,496 people were vaccinated in the district on Tuesday. So far 15,67,969 and 14,42,291 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:54 AM IST